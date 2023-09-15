Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: Could a huge twist be coming?

Is there a chance that we could be getting something truly jaw-dropping during the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS? Let’s just go ahead and say this — we would not be altogether surprised.

What are the arguments for this? Let’s just start with what we think is the biggest one: The natural passage of time. Given that this show did not do some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of season 13 (they rarely do), this does allow the producers to employ some sort of massive time jump … which is set to be even larger than usual. After all, remember for a moment here that typically, Blue Bloods either operates in real-time or somewhat close to it. Whenever the premiere is (hopefully early 2024), we imagine that life for the Reagans could be around that same point.

How could this impact the story? Well, it does open the door for a ton of different stories. It could be that Jamie and Eddie have enough time to consider starting a family; or, someone in the NYPD could get a promotion. Or, who knows? It’s enough time for Nicky to move home! Truthfully, scripts are not even written written for the show yet due to the WGA strike, so anything is fair game.

What we do at least think is that once TV writers are paid what they deserve, the Blue Bloods crew is going to be able to have discussions about what they want to do with these characters moving forward. Sure, we understand that this is a fairly risk-averse series that values its traditions more so than anything else … but we do tend to think that this is a chance to shake things up.

For now, we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for a February start, at the latest — but it will all be dependent on the corporate powers-that-be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

