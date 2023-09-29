Home Economics canceled at ABC; no season 4 coming

After a long wait for answers when it comes to Home Economics, let’s just say that the news we got from ABC is less than good.

According to a new report from TVLine, the network has officially canceled the Topher Grace-led comedy after three seasons, with the show’s performance being the most likely factor. We know that some people are going to blame the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as a reason for this, but we tend to believe that if the network loved the show enough or felt good enough about its numbers, they would be keeping it around.

Even still, it did look for the past few months that ABC was strongly considering bringing the show back for more. After all, consider the fact that they opted to not cancel it during the duration of the entire WGA strike, just like they did with The Rookie: Feds (which does not have an official future as of yet).

Do we still hope that Home Economics is able to find another home elsewhere, no matter where that home may be? Sure. After all, remember the fact that this is the work of series that can build up viewers over time, and it also brought a lot to the table over the course of its first seasons. There was a lot of humor, for sure, but also great conversations about wealth inequality. In its own way, it tackled a lot of topics that other networks tried to steer clear from.

When can you expect a lot of other ABC scripted shows back on the air?

Our hope is by February. The actors’ strike is still ongoing but at the same time, we do think that we’re going to be seeing progress soon. It seems as though some early conversations are going to start happening on the subject as soon as next week!

(Photo: ABC.)

