Shark Tank: Gatsby, Pizza Wine, Gently Soap, and Worthy Brands

Tonight on the Shark Tank premiere you’re going to be seeing Gatsby, Pizza Wine, Gently Soap, and Worthy Brands enter the Tank. Who is going to get a great deal at the end?

First and foremost, we’re of course just happy that the show is back, and it should be a welcome sign for a lot of people out there wanting some familiarity to the TV schedule. To get a better understanding of what’s ahead product-wise, check out the synopsis below plus some further spotlights!

The season premiere features passionate entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include a low-calorie chocolate, wine to pair with pizza, a medical eye patch for children and an herbal soap for eczema.

Worthy Brands – This is the eye patch for children, which comes in a wide array of different designs and are created with the purpose of being a comfort to kids — which is, of course, something that a lot of people need in difficult times.

Gently Soap – For those out there who have extremely sensitive soap or eczema, this is a great alternative for you. The herbal infused soap contains no synthetic fragrances or essential oils, and it just allows for comfort for everyone who uses it.

Pizza Wine – We know that there are a TON of wine companies out there, to the point where you often need something different to stand out. Isn’t this what makes this idea so unique? It is a pretty fundamental way to stand out from the pack with the branding. Everyone loves pizza, right?

Gatsby Chocolate – With flavors created by the co-founder of Halo Top, it’s no real shock here that the idea behind the series is similar: A low-calorie alternative to a classic treat. It’s actually funny how a lot of Sharks were out on Halo Top and yet, it’s been HUGELY successful.

