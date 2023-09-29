Who is Craig Sjodin? Bachelor in Paradise airs title card

Who is Craig Sjodin? Following tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere, there was a title card that aired. These are often a way a show honors someone who unfortunately passed away, and this is unfortunately the case in this particular instance, as well.

While you may not be familiar with Craig’s name, there is a legitimately good chance that you are familiar with his work. He is a man who worked as a still photographer for ABC for several decades, and took pictures for a number of well-known shows including Bachelor Nation plus also Dancing with the Stars and a number of big-name ABC soaps. He is one of the unsung heroes that allows for discussions about the shows all season long, and for Paradise in particular, you want to market it with vibrant photographs of the cast in this tropical locale.

By giving Sjodin the tribute tonight, Bachelor in Paradise is enabling viewers out there a chance to get to know a little bit more about him and his work. We also imagine that this is a loving reminder to his family and friends of all he accomplished within this industry. Photographers become well-known on sets thanks to their various appearances and for performers and reality stars, you start to become very trusting of them as another way to present your images to the masses.

In the years to come on some of these shows, we are sure that his absence may be felt a little bit more. There may be new photographers, but very few artists present the work the exact same way. It is also really hard to replicate the talent of someone who has been working in this world longer than a lot of his photo subjects have been alive.

According to his obituary, Sjodin passed away earlier this month after sustaining injuries within a bicycle accident, and we know that there have been multiple on-air tributes since. Our friends go out to Sjodin’s family and loved ones during what is an incredibly difficult time, and we hope the tribute serves as a comfort.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

