The Golden Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Will Gerry fall in love?

As we get prepared for The Golden Bachelor episode 2 over at ABC, do you want to learn a little more news about what lies ahead?

At the end of the big premiere, the show did air a preview for what lies ahead set to the music of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” one complete with group dates, romantic moments, and a whole lot more. It is clear already that there is a lot of stuff to be excited for but at the same time, a lot of moments that are probably going to be a little tear-inducing for a number of people at the same exact time. It’s tough sometimes to see people heartbroken on the normal edition of the show, and it is even harder to see it happen when you have older contestants who have gone through so much already.

Despite the apparent presence of drama and some tears coming up, we do think the preview is optimistic for the most part.

