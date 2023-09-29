Fight to Survive season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season finale tonight, are you going to see Fight to Survive season 2 happen over at The CW? Or, is this it?

The first thing we should know is that the competition show had a somewhat circuitous journey to getting on the air in the first place. The series originally was ordered at the Roku Channel before eventually moving over to The CW as a network home, and we do tend to think that this could be a cost-effective programming alternative to some scripted fare that they have done in the past. Under the new leadership, we understand that this is a priority.

Now that we’ve said this, though, there is no guarantee that there is going to be more beyond this. The folks at the network have yet to announce plans for a season 2 and honestly, you could be waiting for a good while to get any additional info. Remember that The CW still has a fall and spring schedule to air, and with this not being a scripted entity, there is less of a hard and fast demand to meet any sort of particular schedule. The only bit of advice that we can really offer at this point it to exercise some patience if you really like the show.

We really wish that we could say something more definite about the future of Fight to Survive, but the big-time problem here is that with the new CW regime, it is still pretty hard to pin down what exactly their ratings thresholds are or what they’re looking to do when it comes to promoting some of their new entities. The only unscripted show that we are really confident that they are going to do more of at this point is FBoy Island, and that is mostly due to the fact that it has received a somewhat sizable marketing push already.

Do you want to see a Fight to Survive season 2 over on The CW?

(Photo: The CW.)

