Starstruck season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the season 3 debut today at Max, is there any chance at all for a Starstruck season 4 renewal? Or, are we in a spot where we have reached the end of things already?

Just like you would imagine, the future of a show like this is complicated on a few different levels. Take, for starters, that it is an international production and there are multiple broadcasters who have to make a decision on it. Also, British comedies do not have a long and storied history of going on for several years. There are often some major creative factors that go into them and here, we will have to wait and see what is ultimately decided.

Do we want to see more? Sure, largely due to the fact that we’ve seen such an interesting evolution of genre already. Plus, Rose Matafeo has proven to be a very compelling lead. This is one of those shows that is very beneficial to the genre, given the fact that it pushes things forward and it allows for a diversity of ideas. Why wouldn’t we want that?

Of course, provided we get more the absolute earliest we would expect it is late 2024, but it is better not to put a specific time-frame on things here. Because this is a streaming show, it is not as though there is any sort of stringent time commitment that needs to be made. This is a show that can air at just about any point and in the end, what matters the most is that Matafeo and the producers behind the scenes have a chance to perfect things.

In a perfect world, we will get some more news as to whether or not we get another season in the next few months. We just have to wait and see how eager Max truly is to figure that out.

