Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? More on season 6 episode 9

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime, and are we going to have a chance to dive further into the world of season 6?

Obviously, there are a number of things that we would love to see on the reality show sooner rather than later. Think in terms of what’s happening with Emmett, whether Rob makes it through, and also if anyone is going to be stopping Douda at some point. He has already proven himself to be the central adversary of this world and we hope that at some point, somebody manages to take that guy down.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be this weekend. There is no new episode of The Chi on the air tonight and unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for at least a few months to get a much better sense of what the future could hold. It could be January or February when the remaining episodes of season 6 premiere, and that’s without even speaking of whether or not there is going to be a season 7. Is that going to happen? Nothing is confirmed on that for the time being, but we want to be hopeful.

If we are lucky, we can cross our fingers and hope that at some point closer to the end of the year, the folks at Showtime are going to come out and give not only a good trailer for what lies ahead, but also some more news on the long-term future as well.

Will we ever see Kevin again?

We wish there was a good answer to that but for the time being, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see him at some point just to check in on his life and how far he’s come from the character we first came to know and love years ago.

