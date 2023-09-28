When Calls the Heart EP on possible season 12, even more

Is there a chance for a When Calls the Heart season 12 at Hallmark Channel? Sure, nothing is confirmed as of yet. However, the more that we hear from some of the folks behind the scenes, the more hopeful that we are that there could be many more years ahead in Hope Valley.

In the past (and prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), we had heard from Erin Krakow that there was no clear end in sight. Meanwhile, speaking recently at the Hearties Family Reunion (see the video over on the Hallmark Channel Instagram), executive producer Brian Bird also indicated that they hope the show is on the air for a long time. He made a joke about catching The Simpsons, a.k.a. the animated series that will never seemingly end.

Now, we should go ahead and note that if you do not see an official season 12 renewal for some time, don’t view that as a bad thing or a reason for concern. Season 11 is currently in production, and we are still several months away from when season 12 scripts would need to be worked on. The WGA strike just ended, so that’s at least one less thing that you have to be worried about down the road. (The show has a SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue production during the actors’ strike.)

Our feeling is that at some point in the spring, we could start to hear more whispers about season 12 unless Hallmark wants to be super-generous and announce something beforehand.

The #1 thing worth remembering right now

When Calls the Heart is still one of the most successful cable shows out there and even if its live viewership is down somewhat for season 10, that was likely expected given the move to summer. It did still deliver its most-watched episode of the season last Sunday, so it is far from slowing down and it has a dedicated audience like no other who still commit to watching live. We can’t even begin to say how rare that is in this particular climate!

Remember that if you do want to see a season 12, the best thing that you can do is keep watching or streaming!

Could we get the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere a little earlier than expected?

How many years do you think that When Calls the Heart could go on at Hallmark Channel?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

