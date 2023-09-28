Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5: Tommy and D-Mac…

As you get prepared to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 on Starz in a matter of hours, how much trouble is D-Mac in? Well, he may have dug himself into a hole he may not be able to climb out of … at least without the help of Uncle Tommy. Now, he’s about to learn the ramifications of what Tommy’s “help” really is.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a short sneak peek from this episode that shows Joseph Sikora’s character getting into it with his nephew, chiding him for his recklessness and his actions that have gotten so many of them into trouble. Need we remind you that he shot Seamus last week? Sure, he did it to protect Tommy, but he also helped to land them in more trouble in the first place.

The moment JP seems Tommy threatening his son, of course he gets himself involved and it makes sense — of course, JP doesn’t recognize the full error of D-Mac’s ways right now. There’s intentionally a comparison here between Tommy / D-Mac and Tommy / Tariq, and we also tend to think that Tommy is aware of this. He will probably be more attune than ever her to make sure that he doesn’t repeat any of the same mistakes here that he made in the past, or at the very least things that he personally considers to be mistakes. He recognizes how important that it is that he finds a way to get through to D-Mac, and also cover his own hide.

Ultimately, the best way to prepare for tonight’s episode is to not hold onto any non-Tommy character too preciously. We’ve said this a few times over now, but this is a franchise that tends to make huge moves halfway through its seasons. Episode 5 should be fire and set the stage for more chaos on the other side.

