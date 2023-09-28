Gen V season 1 video: How it fits in The Boys timeline

In just a matter of hours you’re going to have a chance to dive head-first into the Gen V season 1 premiere on Prime Video — so why not take a minute longer to discuss setting?

One of the big questions coming into the spin-off is, of course, how it fits into the world of the flagship The Boys, and there is certainly room for some more conversation about that already. We do tend to think that the shows will have a number of Easter eggs and/or small crossovers — we have heard already that characters like The Deep, Ashley Barrett, and Victoria Neuman will be a part of the new show in some way already.

If you head over to the link here, you can dive a little deeper (pun intended) into the worlds of the shows and how some seeds planted in The Boys will pay off here, including more about how Marie Moreau understands how her powers can to be courtesy of Compound V. This show is really all about the first generation of Supes who knew the truth about their creation from the start, and how they have to all contend with the fact that they are not actually “made of steel” in the way in which they would like to think that they are.

Think of Gen V in particular as a show all about tough lessons that these characters are going to be learning over time, but also some greater mysteries, as well. This includes trying to learn more and more about Vought’s potential role at Godolkin University (where Marie and others are). Also, what’s going on in the woods? That is something referenced in the trailer already.

