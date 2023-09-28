American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 promo: A voodoo doll?

As we do get ourselves even more prepared to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3, let’s just ask this: How crazy will things become? Are we about to see even more big-time twists coming up soon?

Well, just based on the promo that aired last night for episode 3, a pretty clear implication here is that the doll that we saw of Anna Victoria Alcott may be far more sinister than anyone realized — is there a little bit of voodoo that is being thrown in here?

This promo featured Anna seemingly on the beach and while there, it looked like a number of sharp, pointy things were going right into her stomach. We don’t think that we really have to sit here and tell you that the implications of all this are not great, and it does indicate further that whoever has already caused Anna to lose her baby may be out to do something similar again. This situation may get even more dangerous.

Here is the other problem right now for Anna: It doesn’t seem as though she is getting support from just about anyone in her life. Nobody really seems to trust what she is saying and she’s just getting brandished and/or labeled as “crazy.” Siobhan even tells her that no one is out to get her baby!

However, let’s just throw this out there for a moment: What if Siobhan herself is involved? What if she is one of the people actually working in order to make sure she never gets pregnant as a part of a complicated plan with Dex and others? It’s crazy to think about, but is it still possible?

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

