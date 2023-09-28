Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? This is usually around the time that both it and Station 19 are back on the air.

It obviously goes without saying, but we obviously want to see more of these two shows on the air in the near future. Yet, we know that it’s not going to be this year. That was confirmed all the way back when ABC announced their fall schedule months ago. We are going to be waiting a long time to see what’s ahead, but there is a silver lining.

In the event you have not heard the news as of yet, the WGA strike officially came to an end a matter of days ago. With that in mind, the creative teams behind the scenes have a chance in order to figure out what they want the stories to be moving forward. There are huge cliffhangers that need to be addressed, and the only thing that we can say with some confidence is that Kim Raver (who plays Teddy) has already been confirmed for another season thanks to a new contract. She won’t be going anywhere.

If we are lucky, then there will be a good chance to see both of these shows on the air when we get around to late January or February. Some of that will depend on when the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, whereas the other part of that will be tied very much to what goes on here when it comes to what ABC wants to do. They could wait a little bit longer in the event they want to get the shows on in a way where they can air without any commercial interruptions.

For now, let’s just continue to hope that these seasons prove to be absolutely worth the really long wait!

