Survivor 45 episode 2 preview: Will Emily recover?

As we prepare ourselves to see Survivor 45 episode 2 on CBS, what is it that we can expect to see? Will one tribe make a comeback?

When we discuss the premiere, then we have to discuss a group in Lulu which may very well be the worst tribe that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Hannah quit the game, Emily seems disliked by most of her other players, and Brandon has yet to show his aptitude in just about any part of the physical part of the game. We do like him, so at least he has a good chance to move forward and find some succeed. Doing so may not always be easy, but we do have a certain degree of confidence in him and what he brings to the table as a likable part of the tribe.

Speaking of people who are not altogether likable, the promo for what lies ahead here seems to strongly indicate that we are going to see Emily still in trouble in the game. Nobody trusts her, and she has thrown so many people under the bus — including someone in Bruce who is not even on her tribe!

As for Bruce…

Let’s just say that the preview indicated that we are going to see a lot of different antics from Bruce as we move forward within the game. He is someone who looks to be having a good time and trying to entertain. In other words, he is really working to push that narrative that he is the fun uncle in the game as opposed to being someone giving everyone orders left and right.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 2 on CBS?

At this point in the season, who is it that you are rooting for to win? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

