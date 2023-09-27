Celebrity Jeopardy season 2 premiere: Mark Duplass & Ghosts star

The Celebrity Jeopardy season 2 premiere is coming to ABC tonight — do you want to know a little more about who’s playing?

First and foremost, the one major difference with the show versus season 1 is the presence now of Ken Jennings as host. The show was filmed amidst the WGA strike, but the clues were penned by WGA writers beforehand — Mayim Bialik opted to not work on the how during said strike, and we will see what the future holds for the flagship Jeopardy now that it has concluded.

So who is actually going to premiere on the first episode this fall? An official ABC logline gives you some of the details:

On the season premiere of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” stars Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”) compete for the chance to win the grand prize of $1 million for the charity of their choice.

We honestly give anyone who takes part in Celebrity Jeopardy a good bit of credit, mostly because this is easily the sort of gig that could set you up for ridicule among your peers. Even if some of the questions are a tad easier at times from the main show, this can still be really competitive — we do still love this show as a breezy, very entertaining version of the format, and with The Morning Show season 3 actually airing at the moment on Apple TV+, Duplass is more relevant than ever. (Note: Appearing on this show is perfectly allowed for SAG-AFTRA performers, as it falls under a separate agreement during the strike.

Well, if you are also watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, take a look below at some of the people appearing during its premiere:

Celebrity contestants go head-to-head for charity with Brendan Hunt (Steps of Faith Foundation), Melissa Villaseñor (TreePeople) and Joe Buck (St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation). Pat Sajak and Vanna White host.

