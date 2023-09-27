Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? This is around the time the franchise comes back … right?

Well, this is where we do have to come in with some bad news that will put a frown on many faces. These three shows are still on hiatus, and are likely going to be that way until we get around to late January or February 2024 at the earliest. The WGA strike is now over, and that is the good news; now, we’re just waiting to see the actors of SAG-AFTRA get the fair deal that they deserve. If that happens over the next few weeks (which feels likely so long as the AMPTP is ready to negotiate), we are going to be seeing production kick off before the holidays.

So while you wait to see the series back on the air, we can go ahead and note that there are repeats of the franchise coming Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. this fall. For example, next week on October 4 you are going to see the Chicago Fire episode titled “A Guy I Used to Know” at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. If you need a refresher for what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor.

We know that there are exciting things to come for this entire One Chicago franchise as we move forward and for now, the biggest thing that we would say is that the writers for all three shows will be getting back to work and trying to resolve some of the cliffhangers we recently saw.

