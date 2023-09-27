Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: Mabel’s aunt theory

With the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale coming to Hulu in a matter of hours, why not share another theory?

One of the things that we know that the Hulu series likes to do is deliver some big-time surprise in the closing minutes of a season, one that sets the stage for what lies ahead. This time around, would anyone be surprised if it is a little more Mabel-centric?

Let’s start off here by reminding you of this, first and foremost: The mystery for season 3 with Ben Glenroy was more tied to Oliver and Charles, given that he was a part of the same play as them while Mabel was more of an onlooker. This time around, it makes a little more sense for Selena Gomez to be front and center. Also, it makes more sense to have another case that is more personal to the Arconia trio, as opposed to one that gets them out of the building a lot of the time.

This brings us to Mabel’s aunt, who we know was the actual owner of the apartment she recently had to move out from. Could we actually meet her in the finale — and could she also end up being the murder victim? This is an opportunity for another big name to come into the show, and we should remind you here that the character is actually named Salma. Why not cast Salma Hayek for the part, if you could get her for a big arc moving forward?

We do think that at some point, we do need to see Mabel’s aunt, and it feels pretty clear to us that this is something that the writers are saving for the perfect time. Whether it is this finale, or some other point down the road, remains to be seen.

