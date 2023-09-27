Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10: Big finale twist?

As you prepare for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale on Hulu next week, you probably know to expect twists. Aren’t they fundamental to what the show is? Well, the simple answer that we can give to this is yes.

Now that we’ve said that, the simple follow-up question is just what these particular twists will be … and also what they will mean to the show.

Of course, showrunner John Hoffman is not going to be giving THAT much away leading up to the finale airing, but we will take whatever we can get here. Take, for starters, the following message that he passed along to The Wrap:

“[There] may be twists yet to come on certain realities of what happened … I think there’s always going to be some more twists coming … Hopefully fulfilling, big moments that people are hoping to see and some good shockers.”

So what does this even mean? We’ll have to wait and see on some of this, but our hope is that there is something big we don’t know about when it comes to the Ben Glenroy case. Our personal feeling is that the story that Oliver, Charles, and Mabel have figured out already about Donna the night of the play is accurate; however, they are off-base when it comes to the Arconia, which they have barely looked into for most of the season when you really think about it. This means that there are a lot of opportunities there to explore things.

Personally, we do think that Tobert has a much more important role than what we’ve seen — and who knows? Maybe he doesn’t even get caught and becomes a huge part of season 4, provided it gets renewed.

