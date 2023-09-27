The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus on Demimonde

We’ve reached the halfway point now of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season and truthfully, that is hard to think about. This show has been so good! We’re not surprised that it is the best off-shoot to the franchise but even still, there’s something so refreshing that comes with watching a lot of these characters navigate this super-strange and very-much different environment.

Of course, what’s also fun about it is that it is really only a strange environment for Daryl and for all of us as viewers. For everyone else on the show, it is rather simply their day-to-day lives in France! We’ve now made it to Paris, which still has some element of art and culture left. We saw some of that in the Demimonde club, and it is nice to hear some of the people involved describe it further.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see both Norman Reedus and co-star Clémence Poésy do their best to discuss the catacombs and the road to making that Demimonde setting as cool and unique as it is. As Poésy herself notes, the show is able to take some common French cliches and spin them around in a slightly different light because of the apocalyptic setting and what we’re seeing with some of these characters.

Based on the end of episode 3, we do think that the club is going to continue to be at least reasonably important in episode 4. After all, Quinn is running it, and we know already that he and Isabelle do have a history; that is without even noting that he is Laurent’s father, and a good many things are also changing for Laurent after he took off at the end of this past episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

