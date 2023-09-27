Reservation Dogs season 4: Why isn’t it happening at FX, Hulu?

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is not going to be a Reservation Dogs season 4 at some point down the road. Why is that? The FX series (which streams exclusively on Hulu) was a critical darling as well as a beacon for Native American representation on-screen. It was funny at times and meaningful at others. We certainly think that there are a lot of people out there who would have loved to see it stick around a much longer span of time.

So why isn’t that happening? Well, the only simple answer that we can give right now is that it’s tied in a big way to creative vision. Speaking in a past interview with Variety, creator Sterlin Harjo made it clear that there was a specific story that needed to be told on this show and it didn’t need to be stretched out longer than three seasons:

“It’s a story that had an ending … It’s a story about people going through transition, and specifically kids going through a very transitional moment and grief. I just don’t think that lasts forever. I think that we’re meant to be with them during this transitional time. To me, the show’s too important to drag out.”

While it is understandable to feel bittersweet about the show ending, simultaneously it’s also pretty easy to respect the core idea that is being brought to the table here. It is better to see a show go out on its own terms than one get abruptly canceled and at least here, it was guaranteed that there was going to be a proper ending. We just hope that at this point, you are going to have a chance to see a lot of other great stuff for this cast moving forward. After all, everyone has to recognize the talent here!

For now, let’s just celebrate that this endearing and extremely innovative show even existed in the first place.

Are you sad that there is not a Reservation Dogs season 4 happening down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







