Ahsoka season 1 episode 8 (finale): Stopping Thrawn

As we prepare to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 8 on Disney+ next week, one story feels especially important. We are talking here about whether or not Grand Admiral Thrawn can be stopped, which currently feels so much easier said than done.

So what is his plan at the moment? Basically, it is a simple one of escaping and stranding some of our heroes behind. Even if Ahsoka and Sabine may have thought that they won, have they? This is one of those oh-so-devious twists that the show is bringing to the table at the moment. Thrawn knows that the real advantage that has over everyone right now is time, and this distraction is enabling him to enact the next part of the plan.

Here is the crazy part of where things are at the moment: There is enough uncertainty when it comes to the future of this world that we could actually see these people stuck far away for a long stretch of time — and who knows what happens to Thrawn in the midst of that? We do think there’s a good chance that we’re going to see a few more big-time twists in here, so we would say to get prepared for that.

Given that this is Star Wars, we don’t think that we’re going to be set up for some extremely tragic ending and yet, we do still think that there’s a chance that we won’t get everything that we want, either. Just remember this: Per every single thing that we have seen so far, we do tend to believe that most parties involved want there to be a season 2 at some point.

Why hasn’t the show been renewed yet?

We think it will, but we may need to be patient a little while first…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Ahsoka season 1 episode 7, including some thoughts on the return of C-3P0

What do you most want to see moving into Ahsoka season 1 episode 8 moving forward?

Do you have any huge finale predictions? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







