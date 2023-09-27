Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The state of all the messiness

In less than two days on the Big Brother 25 live feeds, Scary Week is going to come to an end — and it’s about time. So what have we actually learned from all of this process?

Well, for starters, that there is a lot of mistrust all over the board and there is not one unified target moving into the next Head of Household. Regardless of if we’re going to see Cameron or Jared stick around, there is no guarantee either one of them will be taken out by consensus. We think most people are assuming that Cam will be sticking around, and there are a few different people actually considering working with him for a while. (Take Matt and Jag, who have their “Fugitives” alliance with him.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

One of the big narratives of the past 24 hours has been Matt and Jag starting to lose some trust with Cory, mostly because Cory hasn’t done a great job reassuring them and Blue has gotten more and more in their heads. Even still, though, Matt and Jag still seem to be targeting Felicia before Cory or America, so they are not an immediate concern for now.

Here is the funny thing — even though Cory / America are obvious threats, most of the people in the house aren’t directly targeting them immediately, save for Blue. The showmance has some sort of deal with Felicia and Mecole, even though America leaked it to Blue earlier and then, Blue leaked it to Jared, who then told Cirie. (Blue later told Cirie, who acted surprised and as though her son didn’t say anything.)

Felicia is actually the person who is probably the biggest target moving forward, given that a lot of people seem into getting her out — even Cirie, who realizes that she’s never going to have all of the trust of her again. Felicia, meanwhile, is looking at Matt and Jag as targets — the same goes for Mecole. A lot could change, though, once Cam is 100% back in the game — especially since he doesn’t get along with everyone in the game.

Related – Be sure to get some other Big Brother 25 updates right now, including more of why Matt and Jag have distrust towards Cory

At this point, who do you think is in the best spot within Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







