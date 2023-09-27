Dancing with the Stars 32: Why was Matt Walsh eliminated?

Tonight on the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere, we did end up seeing the elimination of Matt Walsh.

So, why in the world did this happen? It is another reminder that fan support online does not equal mainstream voters casting their votes and, unfortunately, his audience across all of the country is probably less than some other people. Viewers of Veep (which is what made him more of a mainstream name) are not necessarily the same people watching a ballroom dance competition. The show also did not acknowledge how he needed to step away from rehearsals during the end of the WGA strike, which meant he had less time to be in the ballroom. Until Sunday, there was no guarantee he would even be in the premiere.

Even if he had more rehearsal time, though, we do think that he still probably would not have been in the competition long. He had one of the newer pros in Koko (who was paired with Vinny last season), and he does not have the voting block of some of the reality stars competing.

Honestly, we do think the more fair thing to do this season would have been to do a non-elimination this week and a double-elimination down the road to give everyone multiple times to shine. This feels like an exit that voters are going to regret — Matt had some footwork that showed there was a little bit of potential here. Also, he brought humor to a show that always needs that, and you’re not going to find as many people elsewhere who are as naturally funny as him.

At least we’ll have some fond memories of him being a part of this competition — even if he was there a short period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

