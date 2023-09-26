The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 filming: Good news?

Are we getting closer to seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 enter production? There is some evidence of it, as this should be a pretty joyous week for not just the zombie drama, but also the greater television universe.

Before we dive too far down any particular rabbit hole, this feels like a great time to remind you that we’ve been lucky enough to know about the existence of a season 2 of the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan series for a while. That has never been a question! However, we have certainly wondered when we would get a chance to actually have the show back on the air amidst the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The positive news now is that we are very-much inching towards the end of the WGA strike, with a ratification vote set to conclude things formally. That is an important domino that has to fall to get us more of The Walking Dead: Dead City. The next one after that, meanwhile, is us seeing the end of the actors’ strike. There have not been any formal talks to conclude that yet, but we expect those to start within the next couple of weeks in an attempt to get production rolling for all shows before the end of the year.

We certainly think that this iteration of the AMC franchise would love to get things going soon, but unlike Daryl Dixon season 2 and The Ones Who Live, it does not have an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement. We will take a wait-and-see approach on that, but the end of the WGA strike (cheers to a fair deal!) finally means that we could get more of Dead City at some point in 2024.

Let’s just put things like this for a moment: Consistency is extremely important when you are only doing six episodes of a show a year. Having long breaks can hurt you severely.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

