American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2: Siobhan’s role

Tomorrow night on FX, you are going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 play out. So what can you expect to see here from start to finish?

Well, the best way to begin here is by going ahead and noting the following: There is going to be a big part of the story that revolves around Siobhan. It has to at this point, and also for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, we really should begin here by nothing further that Kim Kardashian’s character is obviously important to Anna. Not only is she her manager, but she is also clearly one of her closest friends. Yet, there are some weird things going on around her, including what we’ve seen with the dolls. Siobhan has also gone through IVF before and it didn’t work for her; because of that, does she hold some sort of grudge against Anna that she isn’t sharing? Or, has she been put up to do some nefarious things by Dex?

Honestly, we’re already at a point in the story of American Horror Story: Delicate where it feels like a mistake for Anna to trust just about anyone in her life. We’ve said this before, and we honestly think that it is worth repeating: It is fairly hard to believe that anyone around her is all that interested in telling her the truth.

Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of major twist we learn eventually when it comes to Siobhan. However, we don’t think that it is going to be revealed right away. Why would the show give away all of the good stuff right now?

