Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe reflect

We do recognize that we are in the midst of a really long hiatus between the first and second half of Outlander season 7 on Starz. There is still no return date at the network, and it is our hope that we find that out before the end of the year.

At the moment, though, why not share a few new memories courtesy of the cast? While we know that being on location for long hours can be challenging work, it is also very rewarding. You make some new friends, you meet new people, and you also have hundreds of stories that you can share for many years after the fact.

To hear a little more about a few of these, why not hear from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe now? If you head over here, you can see a previously-recorded video with the two actors talking all about some of their experiences and what they’ve had a chance to get themselves into over time. This is a pretty humorous look at what it’s like to be on set, and we do 100% tend to think that this is an experience that they are pretty grateful to have at the end of the day. You get to see beautiful parts of Scotland! Also, it sets the stage for some wonderful opportunities down the road.

There is one other bit of good news to share today on the Outlander front — with the WGA strike reaching an end, the writers’ room can get back to work soon on preparing the eighth and final season of the show. While there isn’t that much of a timetable for this at the moment, our hope remains that this is something that we are going to have a chance to see when we get around to 2025.

We have faith that the end of Outlander will be both great and emotional … but there is a lot of good stuff we’re going to see along the way!

