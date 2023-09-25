Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? This is typically the time of the year where we do typically see the long-running crime drama back.

So is that something to look forward to in a handful of hours? Not exactly. Due to the long WGA strike, but the SAG-AFTRA that is still ongoing, the drama will still be off the air for some time. In its place, you are going to see tonight on CBS a three-hour marathon of old episodes from the past. We do think the network is going to try and make things meaningful, but that is still not a replacement for new installments.

Now, here is the one big of good news that we can offer at the moment — the WGA strike seems to be over! Pending a ratification to end the strike, in a matter of weeks the writers’ room could open for the season. This opens the door for NCIS to be back on the air at some point in the first few months of 2024, depending on if the actors get a fair deal and also whatever the network wants when it comes to the schedule. There are some important decisions that also have to be made there, right?

For the time being, let’s just sit back and rejoice in the news that we are a little bit closer to the crime drama coming back, and let’s just hope that the big return is very much worth the wait. After all, there’s a chance for more great characters and fascinating cases.

Also, what in the world is going to happen with Nick Torres? That’s something else that we have to wonder about here for now.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

