Survivor 45 premiere video: Jeff Probst on Bruce Perreault return

There are a few different things that are notable leading into the Survivor 45 premiere, but isn’t the return of Bruce Perreault high on the list? Doesn’t it have to be?

It does go without saying, but we are endlessly excited to see what Bruce brings to the table this time around. He is the first player of the modern era to be brought back for another season, but he barely had a chance to play the first time around. After all, remember for a moment that he was hurt mere minutes into the start of last season and never recovered.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview for the season that shows off exactly what the cast and crew are bringing to the table. Jeff Probst describes their enthusiasm, and also the call they made to bring Bruce back to the show this time around. He also describes the 90-minute episodes as a way for viewers to get a little bit more invested in the personal stories of their contestants, something that they are really eager to do at this point. It does help to differentiate the season from some others we have seen over the years!

In general, it is worth noting that this season of Survivor won’t look that different from the past few. The series is still filming in Fiji, and we are also going to be getting three tribes of six players each. We anticipate that there is a lot of twists that will play out over time, but Probst is not sharing a lot of information about some of them in advance. Clearly, he would rather have some surprises.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor right now, including a few other details about the premiere — and the first few minutes

Who are you rooting for to win Survivor 45, and is it Bruce?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







