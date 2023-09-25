The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Quinn is Laurent’s father!

Who is Laurent’s father on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1? Well, the show wasted little time revealing that!

For most of the first couple of episodes, there have been a lot of questions worth wondering about this character, otherwise known as the “chosen one” for future generations. Until this episode, he did not know much of anything about his “destiny.” Meanwhile, we as viewers learned here the truth about him and Quinn.

Last week, we had a chance to learn what happened between Isabelle and Quinn as she drove off. Now, we learned that he was previously with Lily and because of that, Laurent is his son. That does add another layer to some of the messiness that we’re getting moving forward … but how much? Well, just remember for a moment that Laurent has taken off from Daryl and Isabelle and that’s another situation that needs to be dealt with.

While learning the truth about Laurent’s dad is a particularly big reveal, is it the most important thing in the world of Daryl Dixon? Hardly. Right now, the most important thing here is trying to better understand what exactly the character’s true “power” is … if it really exists in the first place. We are not trying to be coy here. Instead, we’re just trying to present some sort of commentary on whether or not there is something supernatural going on here. Is he just a skilled communicator, an orator, a guru, or nothing at all?

Obviously, we think there will be at least a little more information on this before the end of the season … but along the way, the writers are going to take their time.

