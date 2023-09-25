When Calls the Heart season 10: Elizabeth’s feelings for Nathan…

We knew that there would be a big surprise near the end of tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 10 episode on Hallmark Channel. However, did anyone see that coming with Henry and Elizabeth?

The implications of that final scene are of course ones that could send pretty massive shockwaves through all of Hope Valley … as well as the fandom. Consider Henry’s suggestion that Elizabeth should think long and hard about her reaction to Nathan being potentially in danger. Does she have feelings for the Mountie? Or, is this a matter of it feeling too similar to Jack and giving her flashbacks?

It is almost impossible to know what direction the writers are going with this. It’s possible that you just have a character in Henry who is prying too much into someone else’s emotional state. Or, you can argue that there is something deeper going on here to the surprise of almost everyone. We thought that the love triangle was settled; it may still be. Elizabeth and Lucas are planning a wedding! Yet, Nathan has already sworn off love and there was a big story written all about that.

Personally, we do still think that this is all still about Jack more than it is Nathan. Also, remember this: Elizabeth can love Kevin McGarry’s character and still not love him. There are different definitions to the word! She could be worried about losing a beloved friend without their being romantic feelings. If that is the case, it is kind of crazy that Henry would even throw something like this out there.

At this point, the only advice that we’re going to offer at the moment is simple: Buckle up. Why would we guarantee anything when there are still a few episodes to go this season?

