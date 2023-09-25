When Calls the Heart season 10: What is Union City Holdings?

Tonight on When Calls the Heart season 10, we had a chance to see the arrival of Union City Holdings … but what does that mean? Well, let’s just say that it represents something that could define the entirety of the end of this season.

Here is what we can tell you about this group right now: They are clearly tied to both Montague and Madeline, who played Bill, got some of Hope Valley’s land, and are now siphoning away the water supply. The implications are big here when it comes to the hot springs, but it goes beyond just that and in the end, impacts the entire community on a pretty drastic level. How else can you really explain what we are dealing with?

While this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the community have to rally together against some sort of larger force, it stands out here largely because there was so much positivity around the springs at the start of the season. We had hoped beyond all measure that we were going to see a lot of positive momentum on this the rest of the way. Everything has now hit pause.

Now, is there any way to turn things around? Let’s just say that moving forward, we’re in a situation here where the Governor is all the more important. If the entire town can win over the Government, who knows what could happen?

Just remember this…

There are three more episodes to come this season and with that, there is potential for a good bit of drama, and a few different twists either involving Union City Holdings or something else. We do know that in general, When Calls the Heart is a pretty optimistic show, but that does not mean that it is immune to drama or dark twists and turns.

