When Calls the Heart: When is Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding?

We know that there are a lot of stories ahead on When Calls the Heart season 10, but why not discuss Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding! Is this a story that is still going to happen this fall?

Well, we recognize that we have no real way to look into the future here, but there is at least one thing that we can say: Per a line from Rosemary early on in tonight’s installment, it seems as though the plan is for the ceremony to happen in six weeks. We have seen little teases setting the stage for it throughout the season, which is another reason for hope here.

Of course, with that being said we have also seen enough television shows to know that the vast majority of the time, the planned “wedding” on a show like this does not go according to plan. As a matter of fact, there are often a number of instances in which something terribly goes awry. We could have a wedding this season, but there’s a chance that it will not happen at all in the way in which anyone would expect.

The biggest challenge to this wedding, at least for now, is some of the problems that are coming up within Hope Valley. Remember for a moment here that the Governor is going to be spending time in town, there have been problems with Montague, and also issues surrounding how the community is going to be able to handle the possibility of more rapid change.

For the record, there are only a few episodes left this season beyond tonight — this means that if the current six-week estimation for the wedding holds, there will either need to be some quick time jumps or that will be around when season 11 begins.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

