Dancing with the Stars 32 subject to pickets as premiere looms

As we prepare for the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere on ABC this Tuesday, there is more we’re left to wonder. Take, for starters, whether or not the show is even going to be happening in its planned time.

Just a few days ago, we learned that the network would consider pushing back the start of the season due to the ongoing WGA strike. This is what has led to Matt Walsh temporarily stepping away as a contestant for the time being; meanwhile, Deadline reports that there was once again a picket of the series earlier today. (Dancing with the Stars typically employs a WGA writer, which is why they are in the position that they’re in at the moment.)

Unless we hear otherwise, we do have to assume that Dancing with the Stars is going to come on the air as planned. However, there are still a ton of big questions including how the series will handle Walsh, provided that he is not a part of the season premiere. Meanwhile, will there be picketing outside the studio on the premiere, or extra security inside? All of these things have to be considered.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we’re hoping for at the moment is rather simple: That the WGA does get a fair deal to end the strike. There have been a lot of conversations today between the writers and the streamers and studios, but no guarantee of a resolution.

Walsh’s temporary exit has to do primarily with him being a WGA member. Actors, meanwhile, are able to participate despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike due to the show being covered by a separate union contract.

