Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared, Cirie, and what he told Blue

Even if there may not be too much drama happening in the Big Brother 25 house today, we can tell you something that we personally feel to be quite amusing. To be specific here, let’s get into Cirie, Jared, Blue, and what was actually said a while ago about the “secret.”

If you recall, Jared spent a lot of time hinting around the idea to Blue that he had something big he was keeping from her, before eventually making it clear that his mom was in the game. For some time, the hilarious thing was that he tried to make her think that it was Felicia … but Blue has indicated to us in the Diary Room that she actually believes it to be Cirie. Why hasn’t she said something? Honestly, she doesn’t really need to since Jared is probably leaving the game, unless Cameron manages to botch the zombie twist in some sort of terrible fashion. If that happens, Cirie is alone and nothing else happens.

This afternoon, Jared did indicate to Cirie that Blue might know, claiming that she basically figured things out a while ago. Cirie’s response? To deny to the best of his ability. Jared, of course, left out the fact that Blue figured it out because Jared told her almost everything. This is going to be really awkward for Cirie watching it back, though we tend to think she is also well-aware of the fact that Jared’s done more harm to her game than good over the past few weeks.

If Jared does leave, the good news for Cirie is this: Not only is the secret not out there, but Blue may have incentive to work with her. She can’t trust Cory and, in general, she doesn’t have many people elsewhere she can count on as a #1. Also, Blue is just in such a good spot playing multiple alliances that there is no reason to not keep that going.

