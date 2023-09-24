Is Winning Time new tonight on HBO? Season 3 coming?

Is Winning Time new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to see something more from the Lakers soon?

Well, we should start off this piece here by noting that if you love the Los Angeles Lakers-based show, we would understand why you would think more is coming. There’s no way that the story would end with the Lakers losing to the Celtics … right? Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little more complicated.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and note that HBO canceled the series the same day last week’s season 2 finale aired, and that is shocking on a number of levels. We, just like so many other people out there, wanted to see the show come back. We were pretty hopeful that it would be after there was a pretty extensive campaign to save it online! Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and based on the way in which the ending had that tacked-on coda, it is fair to say that another network won’t be picking it up.

We’re not going to call Winning Time a failure for having a short run, mostly because it was still able to do something that very few others are able to do. Just think about it like this — doing a sports drama on television is not easy, especially when everyone knows how the story goes already. This is different than a series like Friday Night Lights, which could always fall back to some degree on the fact that there were some questions that you had to wait to get answers to.

Hopefully, producers are going to take a look at what worked and what didn’t with this particular series and moving forward, they can apply that to some other projects.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Winning Time now, including other details on why the cancellation happened

Are you sad that we are not going to be seeing any more on Winning Time down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







