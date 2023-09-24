Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Or, is the extended break for the show set to continue?

We don’t exactly think that we have to tell you that if we had it our way, we’d be getting more of the late-night series soon. Of course, that’s because if we had it our way, the writers of the WGA and the actors of SAG-AFTRA would have received fair contracts months ago. The strikes remain the reason why Oliver’s hit show is off the air, and it will not be back tonight, either.

Is there any good news? Well, we know that there are serious talks at the moment between the WGA and the companies of the AMPTP to end the strike. If that happens, it is a significant step in the right direction; however, it is also no guarantee and that’s something to be remembered. Another critical thing at the moment is that even if the strike ends soon, is there still any guarantee that Last Week Tonight comes back on the air this calendar year? It is hard for us to look across the board right now and say that anything is 100% a sure thing.

What we do know is that there is SO much material for Oliver to cover whenever the show is back and for us personally, we do want some sort of extended episode at some point down the road. Is that really too much to ask for? It might be, but this show is so valuable to a lot of people out there. Sure, there is the comedy aspect of this series, but we do also think that there is also a lot of information present here that shows do not get anywhere else.

For now, let’s just keep crossing our fingers and hope for some positive news soon when it comes to the future.

