The Winter King season 1 episode 6 return date at MGM+

Following what you see on MGM+ today, do you want to know more about The Winter King season 1 episode 6?

First and foremost, let’s indicate here that you are going to be waiting for a little while longer to see this particular series back on the air. Next week, the plan is to deliver a marathon of the first five episodes — consider this a way to catch up in the event you are behind. Meanwhile, episode 6 will debut on Sunday, October 8.

If you want to get a few more details all about what’s ahead here for Iain De Caestecker and the rest of the cast, go ahead and check out The Winter King season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Arthur and the tribe kings enter peace talks. Arthur meets Guinevere, Ceinwyn’s lady-in-waiting, while traveling.

If you are not watching already…

What are you waiting for here? We know that this is a show that brings a lot of great stuff to the table from start to finish, and while we know that there are a ton of shows out there based on Arthurian lore, this one is bringing a ton to the table when it comes to performances, visuals, and overall strong storytelling.

We also don’t think that we have to tell you too much about Guinevere, even if you are more of a casual fan of this particular world. There is just so much great stuff in general still to come, and we’re glad that this show is taking its time with certain characters as opposed to rushing anything. That does allow for the chance to get so much more immersed in everyone now, and with that, hopefully viewers are going to keep on watching in the long-term without any bumps in the road along the way.

(Photo: MGM+.)

