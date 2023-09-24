American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2: ‘Rockabye’ runtime

As we approach American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 on FX in a few days, why not discuss the run time?

After all, we do think it is pretty well-known at this point that this particular show can deviate a lot when it comes to how long some of their episodes are, though it has deviated a little bit less in recent years. While it can be great to have a lengthy story jam-packed full of content, at the same time we’re aware of the fact that sometimes, long episodes do not equal good episodes. They can just end up being a little bit muddy.

Well, here is what we can tell you now entering this particular episode: American Horror Story: Delicate is sticking with a solid hour, at least per current listings. We will let you know if that changes. The title here is “Rockabye,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

It’s awards season and Anna is primed to be a major player in contention. After a frightening encounter convinces her that she’s being followed, she begins to question who she can trust.

Now, what more are we going to learn within this episode? We do think it is a huge one for learning who is really on Anna’s side, as she’s understandably had a lot of major questions about that already. There is something off about Dex, her manager / friend Siobhan (pictured above) may be up to no good, and then, you also have to wonder about even the doctor! We don’t believe what is going on with her is strictly in her head … but who is causing her to think and feel what she is? There has to be someone responsible, right?

