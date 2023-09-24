Only Murders in the Building season 4: Any reason to worry?

Given that we are just two episodes away from Only Murders in the Building season 3 wrapping up on Hulu, is this the right to be wonder about a season 4? It has not been announced as of yet and still, we remain hopeful that it is going to happen.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that the big question a lot of people out there may be wondering right now is pretty simple: What are the powers-that-be really waiting for at this point? Why continue to keep us in the dark?

Well, we do think there is a pretty clear reason why it might be under wraps for now: The continuance of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. While Hulu does not technically have to wait for those to be over to announce something, we have seen over the past few weeks that every company is choosing to handle this issue in their own way. It is clearly frustrating that we are in this position at all, since writers and actors clearly deserve a fair deal.

The only other reason we may not have heard about a season 4 is simply because the cast and crew may not have decided that they want to do more just yet, and we have a hard time fully buying into that. We do not believe that this is necessarily one of those shows that is going to last forever, but all indications we have are that the people involved do enjoy being a part of it. We know that Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin all have busy schedules, but this series does not take all that long to make!

