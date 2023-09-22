Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9: Will Theo return?

As we get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9, is it time to have a better conversation about Theo?

We don’t think that we have to tell you this, but James Caverly’s character is one of the true unsung heroes of the show. He is fantastic whenever he is around, and he did have a big role in episode 7! We also know that Mabel is now staying with him, even if we didn’t actually see him over the course of episode 8.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Because of the current living arrangement here, it does feel pretty clear that Theo could be back by mere matter of circumstance. Also, we do tend to think there’s a pretty good chance at this particular moment that he could be useful in the case! Remember for a moment here that he has shown to be useful when it comes to some of the cases on the series, and we certainly do think that there is a chance he could be all over again here.

If we don’t see Theo again this season, isn’t there a chance we do in season 4? So long as he remains in the Arconia, that chance is always there! It is also important to remember that his dad is Teddy Dimas and while we are not going to be seeing Nathan Lane at all over the course of this year, we do tend to think there is a good chance that he will resurface in some shape or form down the road. (Technically, we realize that there is no season 4 at Hulu right now, but we think it’s a foregone conclusion so long as Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are eager to keep making more.)

Related – Want to get some more news entering the next Only Murders in the Building episode right now?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







