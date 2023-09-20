Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9: Oliver’s future

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 coming up on Hulu shortly, one question is front of mind. So, what is it? Well, it is fairly simple — we are talking about the fate of one Oliver Putnam!

At the conclusion of episode 8, we saw Martin Short’s character fall victim to a heart attack, the end result of seeing Loretta turn herself in to authorities for the murder of Ben Glenroy. This came right after he confessed that he loved her — we don’t think Loretta is actually guilty, but rather doing whatever she can in order to protect her biological son Dickie.

Now, what happens with Oliver from here? It does feel like continuing to direct Broadway musicals is a bad idea for him given the level of stress and with that, it may be better if this show is his final one. It is possible that he stays through to opening night and then after that, allows someone else to take over and focuses more on the podcast. He could also drop out immediately, but we do think that there are going to be people who want him to have that win with the show he has fought so hard for — even at the expense of his friends along the way. The podcast should be the future, especially since it does feel like the Ben case could really blow it up!

One thing we do want to rule out now is the idea of Oliver actually dying — sure, it is not confirmed that he will live, but are producers really killing off Martin Short? We don’t see it.

What do you think is going to happen moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 with Oliver?

