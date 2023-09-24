Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for fall

Now that we are officially in the fall, just how close are we to getting a Shrinking season 2 premiere date … or are we that close at all?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should stay for starters here is that we would very much like more of the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series as soon as humanly possible. The question just comes down to when we are going to get it. The first batch of episodes wrapped several months ago, but whatever potential shooting dates there were have obviously been changed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Basically, we’ll be waiting for a long time to see what’s next for Jimmy or Paul, and the odds of us getting a premiere date in the next few months are exponentially low.

The first order of business that comes with getting us closer to a Shrinking season 2 is resolving the strikes. It does appear as though the WGA strike could be getting close to a conclusion, though nothing has been altogether confirmed on that yet. Once that is done, the actors will then be the focus. While we would love for filming to get back underway this year, it could still be early 2024. A lot of that may depend on how long it would take to get cameras rolling again, and then also the schedule of some of the key creatives including Ford, who has some other projects.

If we are lucky, we will return to this show’s unique and funny world at some point when we get around to the end of next year. While there is no confirmation of a season 3 beyond that, we should note that this has been the plan for a while for there to be a three-season arc.

