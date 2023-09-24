Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, or delayed again?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it will be some sort of jaw-dropping surprise that we want more of the show, especially when it comes to more context and answers as to what is happening this week.

Just in case you are confused at all here, Cameron and Jared have re-entered the game despite being previously evicted, and they are roaming around at present as “zombies.” On the next episode, you will see them compete in various challenges — the winner has a chance on Thursday to compete for a chance to re-enter the game full time. If they take on the challenge and lose, the other person comes into the game. The winner can also allow the loser to compete on Thursday instead, just in case they feel confident that they won’t be able to take it on successfully.

Well, here is the good and bad news when it comes to tonight’s installment. The good news is that in most markets (still, check your local listings), you are not going to see Big Brother 25 get delayed by NFL football. However, it is still stuck at 10:00 p.m. Eastern due to CBS replaying the first season of Yellowstone. This looks to be the way things are going to be here moving forward this fall, so don’t expect any significant alteration here over time.

There is no new episode at all on Wednesday, which explains why there is less activity right now on the live feeds. Clearly, they are not going to give these contestants much to do if it’s not going to be shown on an actual episode. The zombie challenges are the most interesting thing we’ve got right now content-wise; let’s just hope that they at least fit the theme and are entertaining.

What do you think about the zombie twist that is happening at present within Big Brother 25?

