Yellowstone season 1 episode 4, 5 spoilers: What’s ahead on CBS

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 1 episode 4 as well as episode 5! Want to learn a little bit more about them?

Well, for starters, the network is going to do their best to give you the rest of the season in two-episode blocks. Are these identical to the episodes that aired on Paramount Network? If you watched the original versions of these episodes, you already know the answer to this. These stories had to be modified in order for them to meet network TV standards; we look at them as more of an introduction to the Duttons than the full, as-intended experience. Still, Paramount wants to expand viewership for the show, and clearly, CBS needs programming in the midst of the WGA strike.

Now, if you haven’t had a chance to see episode 4 or episode 5 yet, the synopses below should help to set the stage for that.

Season 1 episode 4, “The Long Black Train” – A secret about John comes to the surface, Beth shows Jenkins a rough night out, and quality time with Tate leads to a close call.

Season 1 episode 5, “Coming Home” – As Kayce feels the heat from tribal police, Jamie works his legal magic. Rip recruits a new cowboy for the ranch, while John makes a play to keep Kayce and Monica close to home. A beaten-down Jimmy begins to find new respect.

If there’s one bit of advice that we can offer first-time viewers at the moment, it is this: Just buckle up and take a deep breath. Things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

