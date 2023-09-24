Professor T season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Professor T season 2 episode 5, we’re going to see a story titled “The Trial” — and doesn’t that give a lot away? We know that this show has certainly had detective elements but here, it may also turn into a full-on legal thriller. Given that the title character is not your prototypical crime-solver, doesn’t that allow for variance when it comes to the storytelling? Well, we tend to think so.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full Professor T season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

As a major trial gets underway, Professor T presents the case to his students–it involves a caretaker accused of shooting dead his rich employer. It seems an open and shut case, but the Professor turns expert witness to prove otherwise.

We haven’t mentioned it yet, but episode 5 is going to be the penultimate episode of the season! With that in mind, we do think that this story carries with it a little bit of added significance. Yet, at the same time that doesn’t guarantee that every single element of it is going to carry over to the finale.

Is this the final season of the series?

Well, if there is one thing that we could say right now to offer you a bit of comfort, it is the knowledge that there is a lot more story coming up for the Professor and many more characters. It has already been renewed for a season 3! You don’t have to worry about that and instead, you can just sit back and wonder what the story will be. We do tend to think the format of the show will be the same no matter what — because honestly, why would you change that much from what worked this time? You keep rolling with what has been so successful so far.

