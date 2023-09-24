The Woman in the Wall season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

After the arrival of the season 1 finale on BBC One today, can you expect The Woman in the Wall season 2 to happen? Or, are we staring at the end of the show plainly in the face?

We don’t exactly think it is some surprise that you may be wondering this, given that the six-part BBC One thriller offered up a great story, memorable twists, and of course a fantastic performance from Ruth Wilson. This is the sort of show that you could watch and think, almost immediately, that it is worthy of something more.

However, at the time of this writing, we should note that nothing is official when it comes to a season 2 at present. We should note that the series still has to air in the United States on Showtime and even when it does, we remind you already that not every TV series out there really needs to have some sort of closure. Sometimes, shows are better off when we have a defined beginning, middle, and end and that’s okay. This is something that we typically see more from British shows than their American counterparts.

Even if The Woman in the Wall season 1 is the only season 2 get here, let’s just hope that the collaboration between Wilson and the BBC persists. Remember that the actress has a long history of playing roles for them, one that goes all the way back to Luther before more recently appearing on His Dark Materials. Meanwhile, she also has a relationship with Showtime, given that she did play a memorable part there for many years on The Affair. There are always going to be more roles for her; it is hard to imagine anything otherwise.

Meanwhile, we feel equally confident that there will be more mysteries / thrillers at BBC One over the years. After all, we have seen such a pattern when it comes to getting these already.

Do you want to get The Woman in the Wall season 2 at some point at BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other information that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







