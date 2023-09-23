The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 (finale): Closure?

Tomorrow on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 arrive — in other words, the finale! From the start we’ve known that the Ruth Wilson series would be careening towards some sort of shocking end, and this could very well be it.

Now that we’ve said that, though, let’s ponder over another question for a moment: Is this really going to be the conclusion of Lorna’s journey?

Well, the only thing that we can say at present here is that most British dramas do have a tendency to tie up at least some loose ends at the end of the story, and we do think that this will be the case here given that this was billed from the start as a six-part thriller. Now, we should also note that we haven’t seen the labels “limited series” or “miniseries” applied to it, and that makes us think that even if there is closure to most of the big season 1 mystery, there could be room for something more moving forward. Do we recognize that we should probably take a wait-and-see approach on some of this? Sure, but we do consider it some fascinating food for thought, at least for the time being.

For now, just brace yourself for an ending that should give a good bit of an explanation as to what’s been happening since the very beginning here. We know that there has been a good bit of confusion on certain plot threads throughout but at the same time, we also recognize that a good bit of that has been intentional.

After all, think about it like this: Would the show be anywhere near as good if they did not figure out some ways to keep you guessing?

