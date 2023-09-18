The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6: Where is Aoife?

As we prepare for The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 to arrive on BBC One next week, it makes sense to wonder a few things. So, where do we start? Well, talking about Aoife’s whereabouts for a moment makes a great deal of sense!

First and foremost, you have to give some credit to the show for finding ways to surprise us as much as they have already, given that we had a pretty strong notion of what happened to Aoife, the title character at the start of the series. Yet, as it turns out, she was not actually dead at all, but rather, suffering from a rare condition. Now, we have to wonder what the meaning was in regards to her all along.

Do we necessarily think that the Ruth Wilson series is out to give us answers on any and all things under the sun right now? Hardly, but we do think that some of the larger answers will be revealed. We do think that Aoife does represent something significant. Her destiny may be linked somewhat with the Irish etymology associated with the name; or, that could be a red herring.

Obviously, beyond this we know that the show still has quite a bit to deal with — including what will happen in regards to the adoption agency and if Lorna Brady is actually going to be able to get any closure at all.

If there is at least one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence right now here, it’s simply this: Wilson deserves all the praise in the world for this performance, which is both pointed and haunting at the same exact time.

