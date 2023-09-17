The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The finale

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 — otherwise known as the finale. Is this the biggest story for Lorna so far? It feels pretty hard to argue that! The stage has been set for a dramatic, shocking conclusion. Ruth Wilson’s character is going to do whatever she can to get answers … but will she be okay with what she finds? That is certainly something that, at least for now, you have to wonder about. We are getting set for some jaw-droppers — how can you not be?

Below, you can check out the full The Woman in the Wall season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

We delve into Aoife Cassidy’s past, tracing her days in the convent, her peculiar gifts and taking us right to Father Percy’s door the night of the murder. But all is not as it seems.

Colman and Massey work together to capture the true culprit behind Father Percy’s murder – but there are darker figures in the shadows who still walk free.

Lorna is close to understanding how her daughter was hidden, but an abrupt end questions her sanity. Finding Aoife at last brings Lorna the peace that she needs, although Colman doesn’t see it that way at all. As a final gesture, Colman brings some good news.

Will there be closure on everything here?

For the time being, we do tend to think so — mostly because British dramas in particular rarely ever rely just on cliffhangers or something of that nature. We have yet to hear anything suggesting that this is a limited series, though we do wonder if we will learn a little bit more about that when we get to the other side of it airing on Showtime, which serves as its US home.

