The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3: The setting

As you prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 on AMC this weekend, let’s talk more about France, shall we?

After all, the most important thing to probably note at this particular moment is that for this particular part of the story, we are moving more towards Paris. We’ve spent the past couple of episodes (at least in the present) in other parts of France. Now, Isabelle is getting a homecoming-of-sorts given that she was present in the city before the zombie apocalypse began. We imagine that there’s a distinct culture there now, and there are sure to be some really fun parts of the story that we are grateful to explore at this given point in time.

So what more can we say in advance of this story about how the setting is influencing what happens to Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast? Speaking to Collider, executive producer and director Dan Percival stated the following:

[Moving the show to France] the biggest, boldest move, for sure. It’s like, “Let’s wash Daryl Dixon up on the beach and see how he survives.” You may as well have dropped him on Mars. I’m glad it feels different, but it should also feel familiar, as well. We put a great deal of thought into that. AMC and David Zabel, the showrunner, wanted a director and cinematographer who hadn’t shot The Walking Dead and who bought a different aesthetic to it, but who would also respect the original American show. I’ve worked both in Europe and America, so it was a nice hybrid for me to be able to let my more European filmmaking sensibilities free to play with a genre that is so distinctly American. It was a lot of fun to do that, and to find new visual language and new storytelling language to expand the scope of the series.

We are certainly excited to see what Percival and the rest of the team bring to the four remaining episodes — we just wish the season was longer!

